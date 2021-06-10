Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after buying an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.