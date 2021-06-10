Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,062 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE:AME opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

