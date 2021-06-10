VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 57,364 shares.The stock last traded at $49.93 and had previously closed at $50.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $635.20 million, a P/E ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

