W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Shares Gap Down to $77.82

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.82, but opened at $75.82. W. P. Carey shares last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 24,547 shares trading hands.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.