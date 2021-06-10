Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €161.00 ($189.41) price target from Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €135.55 ($159.47).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €134.40 ($158.12) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a twelve month high of €142.00 ($167.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €129.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.