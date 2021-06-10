Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $407,488.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

