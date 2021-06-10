Weil Company Inc. Buys 1,103 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of CAT traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 136,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,457. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

