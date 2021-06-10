Weil Company Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.14. 3,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.