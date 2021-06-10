Weil Company Inc. Invests $399,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 155,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,742,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 248,839 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 849,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 466,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,614,625. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

