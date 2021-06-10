Weil Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

