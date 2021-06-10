Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $58.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE REXR opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

