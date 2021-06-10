WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $91.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.78.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. 9,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

