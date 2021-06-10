WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $91.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.78.
WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.
In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WCC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. 9,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $113.10.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
