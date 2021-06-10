Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Stock Position Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

