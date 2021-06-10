Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

