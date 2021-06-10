Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $208.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

