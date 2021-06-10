Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider George Zage Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) insider George Zage bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$589,750.00 ($421,250.00).

George Zage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, George Zage 200,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.