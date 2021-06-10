William Wignall Acquires 8,344 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall bought 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,937,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,813,487.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, William Wignall purchased 7,800 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,960.00.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.76.

STC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

