Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.70. 8,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,203. The company has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

