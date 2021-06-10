Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $612.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

