Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up 3.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,741. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.