Windsor Group LTD Acquires Shares of 4,450 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.