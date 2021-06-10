Windsor Group LTD Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $151.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.