Windsor Group LTD Sells 114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.