Windsor Group LTD Takes $379,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

