Windsor Group LTD Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Amgen were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.