Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells $92,220.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

