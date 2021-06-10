Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 633,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.