Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

WYGPY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510. Worley has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

