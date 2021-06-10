Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Achieves Market Capitalization of $480,163.69

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $249.96 or 0.00675957 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $480,163.69 and $15,739.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00184811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00199464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.01303126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.61 or 0.99474364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

