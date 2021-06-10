WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner Sells 13,340 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52.

On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,613.19.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

