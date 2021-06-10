WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.53

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,382 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

