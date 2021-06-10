WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.75

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 22235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Get WW International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,845 shares of company stock worth $7,385,552. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.