Xinyuan Real Estate Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,906 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 443 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

XIN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,149. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

