XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $51.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in XPeng by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

