Xuez (XUEZ) Tops One Day Volume of $44,029.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $100,617.87 and $44,029.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,065,412 coins and its circulating supply is 4,098,978 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

