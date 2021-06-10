YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. YETI makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

YETI traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

