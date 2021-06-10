yOUcash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,379.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. yOUcash has a market cap of $150.03 million and approximately $14,379.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.68 or 0.00864807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.97 or 0.08556420 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars.

