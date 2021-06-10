Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $140.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.39. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.