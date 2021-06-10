Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post sales of $71.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.40 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $306.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.13 million to $313.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $289.77 million, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $302.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLOP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 1,506,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,801. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.