Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post sales of $71.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.40 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $306.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.13 million to $313.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $289.77 million, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $302.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 1,506,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,801. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.