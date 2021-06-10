Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce sales of $56.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.42 million to $57.55 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $212.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

IIIV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,637. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.