Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $468.33. 914,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

