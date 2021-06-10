Zacks: Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. 19,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

