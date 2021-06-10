Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post sales of $73.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $276.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.45. 112,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,792. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

