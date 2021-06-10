Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). BELLUS Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.50 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $274.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97.

BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

