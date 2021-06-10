Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NYSE CPT traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.60. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $135.41.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

