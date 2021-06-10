Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.49. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Shares of CRL traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.78. The stock had a trading volume of 390,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $354.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.