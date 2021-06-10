Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.12. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.80. 799,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,349. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

