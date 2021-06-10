Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. The Macerich posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,269. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

