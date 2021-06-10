Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

CDNA stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. 50,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,726. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -308.61 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,207 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

