Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $740.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $615.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.52. The stock had a trading volume of 586,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,505. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

